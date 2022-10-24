Νέα επικοινωνία των υπουργών Άμυνας ΗΠΑ και Ρωσίας για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία

Κινούμαι Ηλεκτρικά ΙΙ: Να η λύση για σένα που θες την επιδότηση, αλλά δεν θες να αγοράσεις αυτοκίνητο
Η ηλεκτρική ενέργεια δεν είναι το Αύριο αλλά το Σήμερα της αυτοκίνησης
I spoke by phone today with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu, who requested a follow up call. I rejected any pretext for Russian escalation & reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia’s unlawful & unjustified war against Ukraine. https://t.co/yzfk4oEeIy— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 23, 2022