Νέα επικοινωνία των υπουργών Άμυνας ΗΠΑ και Ρωσίας για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία
Νέα επικοινωνία των υπουργών Άμυνας ΗΠΑ και Ρωσίας για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία

Είναι η δεύτερη συνομιλία μεταξύ του  Σοϊγκού και του Οστιν τις τελευταίες τρεις μέρες

Νέα συνομιλία είχαν ο Ρώσος υπουργός Άμυνας Σεργκέι Σοϊγκού με τον επικεφαλής του αμερικανικού Πενταγώνου Λόιντ Όστιν για την κατάσταση στην Ουκρανία. Η συνομιλία έγινε με πρωτοβουλία των ΗΠΑ.

Σε ανακοίνωση το υπουργείο Αμυνας της Ρωσίας αναφέρει: «Στις 23 Οκτωβρίου 2022, πραγματοποιήθηκαν τηλεφωνικές συνομιλίες μεταξύ του Υπουργού Άμυνας της Ρωσικής Ομοσπονδίας, Στρατηγού Στρατού S. K. Shoigu, και του Υπουργού Άμυνας των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών, L. Austin. Οι επικεφαλής των τμημάτων άμυνας συζήτησαν την κατάσταση στην Ουκρανία. Ο υπουργός Όστιν απέρριψε κάθε πρόσχημα για ρωσική κλιμάκωση και επιβεβαίωσε την αξία της συνεχιζόμενης επικοινωνίας εν μέσω του παράνομου και αδικαιολόγητου πολέμου της Ρωσίας εναντίον της Ουκρανίας».



Είναι η δεύτερη συνομιλία μεταξύ του Σ. Σοϊγκού και του Λ. Οστιν τις τελευταίες τρεις μέρες.

Νωρίτερα ο Σοϊγκού είχε τηλεφωνικές συνομιλίες με τον Βρετανό ομόλογό του Μπεν Γουάλας και τους υπουργούς Άμυνας της Γαλλίας και της Τουρκίας Σεμπάστιαν Λεκόρνου και Χουλουσί Ακάρ.

Στις συνομιλίες ο Ρώσος υπουργός Αμυνας εξέφρασε την ανησυχία της Μόσχας για την εμφάνιση αναφορών για πιθανή πρόκληση από το Κίεβο με τη χρήση «βρόμικης βόμβας» στην Ουκρανία.



