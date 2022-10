Γαλλία: Ακτιβιστές καταγγέλλουν τις «πράσινες» Ferrari για... οικολογικό ξέπλυμα - Δείτε βίντεο

🥫 JUST STOP OIL SUPPORTERS CHOOSE LIFE OVER ART 🥫 🎥 Rich Felgate: richfelgate@gmail.com @finitedoc 🎨 Human creativity and brilliance is on show in this gallery, yet our heritage is being destroyed by our Government’s failure to act on the climate and cost of living crisis. 🛢 The 100 proposed oil and gas licences — part of the endless fossil-fuelled growth cult — will destroy all of our culture, along with human civilisation as we know it. 💀 Why are we protecting these paintings when we are not protecting the millions of lives that will be lost due to climate and societal collapse? 🦺 This is the moment to come together and resist. We are not prepared to watch while the Government plans for countless millions to die and destroys everything we love. 🧑‍🎨 What use is art when we face the collapse of civil society? The art establishment, artists and the art-loving public need to step up into Civil Resistance if they want to live in a world where humans are around to appreciate art. 📍 Rally outside Downing St. at 11am every day of October to Occupy Westminster. 📝 Sign up for direct action at bit.ly/JSOaction 🌡 Attend an introductory talk at bit.ly/JSOevents 💷 Donate at bit.ly/JSOdonate #FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network #JustStopOil #NoNewOil #EnoughIsEnough #OccupyWestminster #ClimateCrisis #ClimateChange #CostOfLivingCrisis #CostOfGreedCrisis #UK #Government #FossilFuels #CivilDisobedience #Soup #ArtOrLife #LifeOverArt #Sunflowers #VanGogh #SoupArt #Painting #SoupPainting #NationalGallery