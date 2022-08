Πέθανε ο πρώην αρχιζαχαροπλάστης του Λευκού Οίκου που υπηρέτησε πέντε προέδρους

President Bill Clinton admires a gingerbread house in the State Dining Room in December, 1994. Executive Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier created it as a replica of Clinton's boyhood home in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Credit: William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum / NARA pic.twitter.com/c4E6gSLVAW

I have such fond memories of Chef Mesnier. He loved making people smile with his beautiful creations, including his famous gingerbread houses at Christmas. He will be missed! https://t.co/bH7D3EYUZa pic.twitter.com/ZArekMMo6r