Φωτιά σε αποθήκη πυρομαχικών στο Μπέλγκοροντ της Ρωσίας - «Φταίει η ζέστη» λέει αξιωματούχος

ICYMI recently👇🏾 A fresh explosion at the ammunition depot in Timonovo, Belgorod🇷🇺 moments ago... #Timonovo is a rural locality & the administrative center of Timonovskoye Rural Settlement, Valuysky District, #Belgorod Oblast, #Russia 📽 The Intel Crab pic.twitter.com/1ab5D4rVEC

Another detonation of ammunition was audible in Belgorod region in Russia "because of the heat", RU media report. Okey, “in a few months, we will find out whether Russian ammunition can explode from the cold," @DefenceU says.#UkraineRussianWar #UkraineFrontLines pic.twitter.com/w16sjZjWId