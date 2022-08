Ρωσική πυραυλική επίθεση κοντά σε ουκρανικό πυρηνικό σταθμό

The consequences of the russian shelling of the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region.

"Currently, as a result of shelling in Voznesensk: 9 wounded, including 4 children. The children are in serious condition. They are aged from 3 to 17 years old," - Vitaly Kim.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/eeIkT1Ujev