Για όγδοη φορά η Τουρκία αρνήθηκε την επιθεώρηση πλοίου για την επιχείρηση «Irini»

We regret Turkey🇹🇷’s denial of EUNAVFOR MED #IRINI🇪🇺’s request to inspect another ship, MV Parpali, in accordance with #UNSCR 2292 on the arms embargo on #Libya🇱🇾. All UN members are called by #UNSC to cooperate with inspections. @eu_eeas@ExtSpoxEU@NabilaEUspox