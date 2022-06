ΗΠΑ: Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε νοσοκομείο του Λος Άντζελες με τουλάχιστον 3 τραυματίες

Ventura Blvd is CLOSED between Woodley Ave and Libbit Ave in #Encino due to #LAPD AND #LAFD Activity. Stabbing at Encino Hospital. 3 victims in critical condition. Suspect still inside. @knxnews #knxtraffic #latraffic @FondoKNXTraffic pic.twitter.com/jxpiGLsYdf