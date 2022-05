Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Ο Ζελένσκι επισκέφθηκε στρατιώτες της πρώτης γραμμής που μάχονται στο Χάρκοβο

🗣️"You risk your lives for us all and for our country" Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops on the front lines in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, the President's office has announced https://t.co/Ef05YXkSfn pic.twitter.com/wtbYUPEucd

#Ukraine's president Zelensky on frontline today - visited the Kharkiv region. Said "I want to thank each of you for your service. You risk your life for all of us & our state." Meanwhile Putin's hiding in his bunker asking why everyone thinks he's a Nazi https://t.co/ywwbw3CIhQ pic.twitter.com/0v0gPuzC7g