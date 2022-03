Αμερικανός καταζητούμενος για την εισβολή στο Καπιτώλιο έλαβε πολιτικό άσυλο στη Λευκορωσία

Evan Neumann, who is currently wanted by the FBI on multiple charges of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, was just granted refugee status in Belarus, a Russian ally. https://t.co/OZz1km0W7I

An accused Jan. 6 rioter received asylum in Belarus, after fleeing trial in the U.S.



Evan Neumann is charged with allegedly punching 2 cops and fighting off police with a metal barricade as a "battering ram" during the Capitol riots. Neumann is 1 of 650+ people charged.



