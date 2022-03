Αφγανιστάν: Ο ΟΗΕ εκφράζει ανησυχία για τις πληροφορίες περί κύματος συλλήψεων δημοσιογράφων

Afghanistan: On Thursday, Taliban agents from the General Directorate of Intelligence detained Bahram Aman as well as TOLOnews news manager Khapalwak Sapai and the channel’s legal adviser at its headquarters in District 10 of #Kabul , the capital. https://t.co/VfAeo6Stpt

#AFG Taliban arrested TOLOnews manager & two prominent journalists. Tolo TV has been the beacon of truth, uniting all Afghans by brining the news from south to North & from AFG to the world & back. We will never forget our values the free #AFG & freedom of speech. #ShameonTB pic.twitter.com/fWbiZe0KhD