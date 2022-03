Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Μόσχα και Κίεβο δεν συμφώνησαν για τις εγγυήσεις ως προς την ασφάλεια των πυρηνικών εγκαταστάσεων

Constructive and important meeting with @mfa_russia 's Sergei Lavrov in Antalya, #Turkey this afternoon. We are making progress on the safety and security of nuclear facilities in #Ukraine . pic.twitter.com/baT9BlSpyD

#Ukraine nuclear regulator told IAEA today it had lost all communication w/ #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, can no longer provide updated info. @RafaelMGrossi says IAEA's aware of reports that power has now been restored to the site, need for confirmation. https://t.co/GhdMceMgRP pic.twitter.com/8iwjPzmef1