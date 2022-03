Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Μέλος της αποστολής παρατηρητών του ΟΑΣΕ σκοτώθηκε στους βομβαρδισμούς στη Χαρκίβ

Maryna Fenina, a national member of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, died in shelling in Kharkiv yesterday. @OSCE Chairman-in-Office, FM @RauZbigniew and @HelgaSchmid_SG extend their most heartfelt condolences to Maryna’s loved ones.https://t.co/ZvB4EoyVFD pic.twitter.com/VDgdDpPnOw