Παλαιστίνιος νεκρός σε συγκρούσεις με δυνάμεις του Ισραήλ στην κατεχόμενη Δυτική Όχθη - Δείτε βίντεο

Urgent| Sources to "Quds": "Fire shooting targeted the occupation forces stationed in the house of the prisoner Mahmoud Jaradat in Silat Al-Harithiya in Jenin." pic.twitter.com/Z6mcaFSLqj

Palestinian boy Mohammed Abu Salah, 17 years old, succumbed to his injuries that he sustained in the head by an Israeli gunfire during a military raid into Silat al-Harithiya town in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, after midnight. pic.twitter.com/LkSgMC33Sh