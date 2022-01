Υεμένη: Τουλάχιστον 12 νεκροί σε βομβαρδισμούς στη Σανάα σε αντίποινα για την επίθεση των Χούθι στα ΗΑΕ

#BREAKING #YEMEN #UAE #SAUDIARABIA



🔴YEMEN: SAUDI ARABIA-LED COALITION ANNOUNCES START OF BOMBING OF YEMENI CAPITAL SANA'A AFTER ATTACKS ON UAE!



Several airstrikes took place against #Houthi Headquarters & positions in #Sanaa City.#BreakingNews #Video #Airstrikes #Houthis pic.twitter.com/yVSnID7L6h