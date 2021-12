Μάχη με τον χρόνο δίνουν τα σωστικά συνεργεία για δεκάδες αγνοούμενους στην αποθήκη της Amazon - Βίντεο από drone

#BREAKING Several dozen emergency crews at the Amazon Warehouse on Gateway Commerce Center Drive. About a third of the warehouse is torn down and damaged from either straight by line winds or tornado. People Who have family members inside say people are trapped @KMOV pic.twitter.com/hszi8YQ339

This is all that's left of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado struck the building, in what's being described as a 'mass casualty event' by officials.



Several tornadoes struck a number of US states overnight, with reports of more than 50 people killed. pic.twitter.com/AG2RDadwb3