ΗΠΑ: Αρκετοί τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς στο Ιστ Σεντ Λούις - Δείτε βίντεο

In the search for 3 suspects in a shooting at an East St Louis Metrolink stop, police in armored SWAT vehicles are focusing on a green house across from a Shriners temple at 6th & St. Louis Ave. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/wQZduDN1qz

Just Now,

St. Louis MO; Multiple shooting victims is underway, as at least 10 people had been shot near 500 Martin Luther King Drive. A manhunt is underway for three suspects in the Eastern part of St. Louis⚠️. pic.twitter.com/lS6ybjFCSV