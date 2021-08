Ισραήλ: Αεροπορικά πλήγματα σε θέσεις στον Λίβανο από όπου εκτοξεύθηκαν ρουκέτες - Δείτε βίντεο

BREAKING: Israel is conducting airstrikes on South Lebanon as we speak. pic.twitter.com/w9jf3d2zVy

Video: "Nabd Al Saraya" in Lebanon released a video claiming responsibility for firing three rockets earlier today towards Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.https://t.co/BUtrwcgbsB pic.twitter.com/hF5NpFVbcS