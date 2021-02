Συρία: «Ισραηλινή επίθεση» στην Κουνέιτρα-Δείτε βίντεο

🔴BREAKING: Zionist Regime (so called #Israel ) airstrikes southern #Syria 🇸🇾 The official Syrian news agency (SANA) reported that Israeli fighter jets had attacked southern Quneitra. Syrian army air defense systems activated to intercept missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/lrnikOgc03

Watch F-16D/I fighter jets of #Israel Air Force flying low over #Quneitra on their ways back to #Israel after carrying out the airstrike against #Hezbollah, #IRGC Quds Force & #Syria Arab Army near #Damascus. pic.twitter.com/xWjQG3Istx