Συρία: «Ισραηλινή επίθεση» στη Δαμασκό-Δείτε βίντεο

A circulating video of the explosions in the vicinity of Al-Zabadani after the #IDF missile attack on the area. #Syria #Israel #IAF #Iran #Hezbollah #Russia #USA #IRGC https://t.co/o6adljZeVp pic.twitter.com/Qfe7G5NACo

Aftermath of the airstrike of #Israel Air Force which targeted several buildings in use as ammunition & weapon storage by #IRGC Quds Force & its proxies (#Hezbollah) in Al-Zabadani district near #Damascus, #Syria tonight: pic.twitter.com/YnJytsH9KI