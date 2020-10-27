Απειλή για βόμβα στο Παρίσι: Αποκλεισμένη η Αψίδα του Θριάμβου

BREAKING - Pedestrians discovered a bag full of ammunition near Champ de Mars in #Paris. The Brigades for the Repression of Motorized Violent Actions (BRAV-M) is now on the scene to secure the perimeter (via @Raph_journalist). pic.twitter.com/3xeq6Ck1AV — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) October 27, 2020

Bomb threat at the Arc de Triomphe, in #Paris , #France. The area around the scene has been evacuated including metro stations and part of the #ChampsElyséespic.twitter.com/8kNCkC0MFS — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) October 27, 2020

BREAKING - Arc de Triomphe in #Paris evacuated after a bomb threat. A large perimeter around the monument is now secured by police units.pic.twitter.com/EOVL6CaVXe — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) October 27, 2020

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις γαλλικές αρχές, μετά από από απειλή για βόμβα. Η αστυνομία απέκλεισε την περιοχή γύρω από τηνκαι στο σημείο έσπευσαν οι ειδικές δυνάμεις, προκειμένου να πραγματοποιήσουν τον απαιτούμενο έλεγχο.Σε άλλο σημείο, στο, σύμφωνα με Γάλλο δημοσιογράφο, πεζοί εντόπισαν μία τσάντα με πυρομαχικά και σφαίρες μεγάλου διαμετρήματος.Οι αρχές της Γαλλίας έκλεισαν για λόγους ασφαλείας τον σταθμό του μετρό