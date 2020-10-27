MENOY
LIVE

Κορωνοϊός

Κορωνοϊός - Δείτε στο protothema.gr: Κρούσματα και θάνατοι σε όλο τον κόσμο - Τα σχολεία που είναι κλειστά λόγω κρουσμάτων

«Σαν να σε κρατάνε κάτω από το νερό» - Συγκλονίζει η περιγραφή νεαρής με κορωνοϊό

Έρευνα δείχνει ότι τα αντισώματα κατά του κορωνοϊού μειώνονται σχετικά γρήγορα

Αγωνία για την πανδημία: Και 56χρονος μεταξύ των νεκρών - Ρεκόρ νοσηλευομένων

Κόσμος
#TAGS:
Γαλλία Παρίσι

Απειλή για βόμβα στο Παρίσι: Αποκλεισμένη η Αψίδα του Θριάμβου

parisP_main

Σύμφωνα με Γάλλο δημοσιογράφο, πεζοί εντόπισαν μία τσάντα με πυρομαχικά και σφαίρες μεγάλου διαμετρήματος στο Champ de Mars

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις γαλλικές αρχές, μετά από από απειλή για βόμβα στο κέντρο του Παρισιού. Η αστυνομία απέκλεισε την περιοχή γύρω από την Αψίδα του Θριάμβου και στο σημείο έσπευσαν οι ειδικές δυνάμεις, προκειμένου να πραγματοποιήσουν τον απαιτούμενο έλεγχο.

Σε άλλο σημείο, στο Champ de Mars, σύμφωνα με Γάλλο δημοσιογράφο, πεζοί εντόπισαν μία τσάντα με πυρομαχικά και σφαίρες μεγάλου διαμετρήματος.


Οι αρχές της Γαλλίας έκλεισαν για λόγους ασφαλείας τον σταθμό του μετρό Charles-de-Gaulle Etoile


Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Ρoή Ειδήσεων

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δείτε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Best of Network

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΟΥ
Απομένουν χαρακτήρες
* Υποχρεωτικά πεδία

Δείτε Επίσης