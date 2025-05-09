Αρτέτα: «Θα κάνουμε pasillo στη Λίβερπουλ, ήταν καλύτεροι και άξιζαν το πρωτάθλημα»
SPORTS
Άρσεναλ Λίβερπουλ Μικέλ Αρτέτα Άρνε Σλοτ Premier League

Αρτέτα: «Θα κάνουμε pasillo στη Λίβερπουλ, ήταν καλύτεροι και άξιζαν το πρωτάθλημα»

Ο προπονητής της Άρσεναλ, Μικέλ Αρτέτα, παραδέχθηκε την ανωτερότητα της Λίβερπουλ σε όλη τη σεζόν, δηλώνοντας ότι η ομάδα του θα κάνει το παραδοσιακό pasillo στους Reds στο κυριακάτικο ντέρμπι

Αρτέτα: «Θα κάνουμε pasillo στη Λίβερπουλ, ήταν καλύτεροι και άξιζαν το πρωτάθλημα»
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΟ
Η Άρσεναλ ήταν η μόνη ομάδα τη φετινή σεζόν που απείλησε τη Λίβερπουλ στη μάχη για την κατάκτηση της Premier League. Η ομάδα του Μικέλ Αρτέτα, έφτασε μέχρι και -7, όμως δεν μπόρεσε να ακολουθήσει το ρυθμό της ομάδας του Άρνε Σλοτ και έτσι έμεινε εκτός διεκδίκησης 5 αγωνιστικές πριν το τέλος. 

Οι δύο ομάδες έρχονται αντιμέτωπες την Κυριακή, στο Άνφιλντ, σε ένα ντέρμπι γοήτρου, με τον Ισπανό προπονητή να δηλώνει σε συνέντευξή του ότι η ομάδα του θα κάνει το παραδοσιακό pasillo στην πρωταθλήτρια Λίβερπουλ. 

«Θα κάνουμε pasillo στη Λίβερπουλ. Το αξίζουν. Ήταν η καλύτερη ομάδα, ήταν η πιο συνεπής. Αυτό είναι το άθλημα, όταν κάποιος είναι καλύτερος, τότε πρέπει να χειροκροτείς και να αποδέχεσαι και να προσπαθείς να φτάσεις σε αυτό το επίπεδο», δήλωσε ο Αρτέτα ενόψει του κυριακάτικου ματς.

Θυμίζουμε ότι κάτι αντίστοιχο έκανε και η ομάδα της Τσέλσι πριν το παιχνίδι της περασμένης Κυριακής στο Στάμφορντ Μπριτζ.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Επεισόδιο Κυρανάκη με Κωνσταντοπούλου στη Βουλή - Έφτασε με καθυστέρηση μίας ώρας αλλά κατήγγειλε ότι «φοβούνταν να της απαντήσουν»

Χαμός στα ΕΛΤΑ Καλαμάτας επειδή παραχώρησαν προτεραιότητα σε μια έγκυο - Δείτε το βίντεο

Λιάγκας για Μπάρκα: Μη λέμε βλακείες στον κόσμο ότι είναι ηθοποιός, δεν ήταν η Κατίνα Παξινού
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΟ

Thema Insights

Η επόμενη γενιά επαγγελματιών HoReCa ξεκινάει από εδώ

Δυναμικά ξεκινάει ο νέος κύκλος του προγράμματος HoReCa Empowered της Coca-Cola Τρία Έψιλον, του επιτυχημένου δωρεάν προγράμματος κατάρτισης που εφοδιάζει τους εργαζομένους του κλάδου της καφεστίασης με γνώσεις και δεξιότητες για να δημιουργήσουν το δικό τους success story.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δειτε ολες τις ειδησεις

Games

Cut The Rope

Cut The Rope

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης