Άμπου Ντάμπι: Ποινή φυλάκισης ενός μήνα σε ποδοσφαιριστές για επεισόδια - Δείτε βίντεο

🚨BREAKING! Zamalek trio sentenced to jail ⛓️



Nabil Emad, Mostafa Shalaby, and Abdelwahed El Sayed have been sentenced to one month in jail and fined 200,000 dirhams each for assaulting security personnel during the Super Cup semifinal against Pyramids 🇦🇪👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/HyKShwVZAh