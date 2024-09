Euroleague: Ετοιμάζει ντοκιμαντέρ για τα ντέρμπι της Ευρώπης στο μπάσκετ - Ξεχωρίζει το Παναθηναϊκός - Ολυμπιακός - Βίντεο

𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 - A documentary series 🎞️



🎬A series revealing some of the major historical rivalries and derbies in the world of sports how they started, what fuels them and the defining moments.



🇪🇸🇷🇸🇬🇷🇹🇷🇹🇷🇮🇹 Divided cities and countries meeting on the court. From ‘El… pic.twitter.com/caZPqJRgEj