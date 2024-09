Μάρκους Ρεμ: Η απίθανη ιστορία του Γερμανού Παραολυμπιονίκη που ισοφάρισε το ρεκόρ του Καρλ Λιους

🇩🇪Markus Rehm is a 4x PARALYMPIC CHAMPION in the long jump! 🔥



The Blade Jumper continues his dominance in the men's long jump T64 🥇with a 8.13m jump!



🥇London 2012 ✔️

🥇Rio 2016 ✔️

🥇Tokyo 2020 ✔️

🥇@Paris2024 ✔️#ParaAthletics @Paralympics @teamdpara pic.twitter.com/rZ17Oin9Rq