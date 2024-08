Ντόρτμουντ: Έσοδα ρεκόρ 509 εκατ. ευρώ την περίοδο 2023-24

🟡 Borussia Dortmund have announced a record turnover of €509m for the 23/24 season (+21.7%) and a €44.3m net profit, the second-highest in club history.



🟡 Key factor: the run to the UCL final.



🟡 Not included: transfer revenues (notably Bellingham: €103m)#BVB