Τεράστια έκπληξη στη Ρώμη - Ο Χιλιανός Ταμπίλο πέταξε εκτός συνέχειας με 2-0 τον Τζόκοβιτς - Βίντεο

A stunning display 🤩 Alejandro Tabilo becomes the first Chilean to defeat a World No. 1 since Gonzalez beat No. 1 Federer in 2007 #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/1ZhozN3Tpt

Rome is stunned 😳



Alejandro Tabilo claims the biggest win of his career so far, defeating number 1 seed Djokovic 6-2 6-3 in 67 minutes at the @InteBNLdItalia #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/ptutzb1LTj