Ασφάλεια, ταχύτητα με χαμηλό κόστος και ευκολία. Αυτό είναι το τρίπτυχο της επιτυχίας πίσω από το Internet Banking της ProCredit Bank, η οποία συνδυάζει τον σύγχρονο σχεδιασμό και την κορυφαία «ασπίδα» προστασίας ενάντια στο κυβερνοέγκλημα.
Luka Doncic told reporters he got an X-ray on his thumb at halftime in the Dallas Mavericks' loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. He doesn't think it's broken, but will undergo further examination in Texas.— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 26, 2023
"I don't think it's broken. The X-rays, initially, was that it… pic.twitter.com/Ebup7E6IKa