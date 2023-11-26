NBA: Σε... αναμμένα κάρβουνα οι Μάβερικς, φόβοι για κάταγμα στον αντίχειρα του Ντόντσιτς
ΣΠΟΡ
Μπάσκετ NBA

NBA: Σε... αναμμένα κάρβουνα οι Μάβερικς, φόβοι για κάταγμα στον αντίχειρα του Ντόντσιτς

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς έκανε εξετάσεις στο ημίχρονο κόντρα στους Κλίπερς, με τον ίδιο να μην πιστεύει ότι ο αντίχειράς του έχει σπάσει, όμως οι Μάβερικς τρέχουν για περαιτέρω εξετάσεις υπό τον φόβο τραυματισμού του σταρ τους

nba-mavericks-arthrou
Τα είχαν όλα οι Μάβερικς στην αναμέτρηση με τους Κλίπερς μετά τη βαριά τους ήττα, τους ήρθαν και... τσουβαλάτα με τον Λούκα Ντόντσιτς.

Ο Σλοβένος σταρ πρώτα έγινε στόχος της επίθεσης των Κλίπερς, με τον Γουέστμπρουκ να το φωνάζει δυνατά και παρά την 30άρα του, αποκάλυψε πως αντιμετώπισε σοβαρό πρόβλημα στον αντίχειρα.

Ο ίδιος όπως δήλωσε αμέσως μετά την αναμέτρηση έκανε εξετάσεις στο ημίχρονο αλλά συνέχισε να αγωνίζεται. «Δεν νομίζω ότι έχει σπάσει. Οι εξετάζεις αρχικά έδειξαν ότι ήταν σπασμένο. Θα δούμε την Κυριακή στο Ντάλας με περισσότερες εξετάσεις ποια είναι η κατάσταση του αντίχειρα» ήταν τα λόγια του Ντόντσιτς.

Φυσικά οι Μάβερικς βρίσκονται σε... αναμμένα κάρβουνα όσον αφορά τον σούπερ σταρ τους και θέλουν να προβούν σε νέες εξετάσεις μέσα στη μέρα για να διαπιστωθεί το πρόβλημα του αντίχειρα.

Πηγή: GAZZETTA.GR

