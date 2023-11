Χάαλαντ: Ο πρώτος που σηκώνει όλα τα βραβεία του κορυφαίου σκόρερ μέσα σε μια σεζόν

Erling Haaland is the first player to win the European Golden Shoe, UCL Golden Boot & Gerd Müller Trophy in the same season.



◉ Premier League: 36 goals (35 games)

◉ Champions League: 12 goals (11 games)

◉ Club & Country: 56 goals (57 games)#BallondOr #TropheeGerdMuller pic.twitter.com/6bpZ2dPTHF