Ποστέκογλου: Έξαλλος με Γερμανό δημοσιογράφο που του έδειξε φανέλα της Μπάγερν με το όνομα του Κέιν!
ΣΠΟΡ
Τότεναμ Μπάγερν Μονάχου Χάρι Κέιν

Ποστέκογλου: Έξαλλος με Γερμανό δημοσιογράφο που του έδειξε φανέλα της Μπάγερν με το όνομα του Κέιν!

Το καλό κλίμα της συνέντευξης Τύπου του Άγγελου Ποστέκογλου κατέστρεψε ένας Γερμανός δημοσιογράφος που σκέφτηκε να κάνει μια... πλάκα στον Ελληνοαυστραλό κόουτς

Germanos
Ένα πρωτόγνωρο σκηνικό, που εξαγρίωσε τον Άγγελο Ποστέκογλου, έλαβε χώρα στη συνέντευξη Τύπου του κόουτς της Τότεναμ εν όψει του φιλικού κόντρα στη Λέστερ.

Όπως είναι φυσικό, με τη Μπάγερν Μονάχου να πολιορκεί τους Σπερς για την απόκτηση του Χάρι Κέιν, ένα σεβαστό μέρος των ερωτήσεων προς Ελληνοαυστραλό προπονητή αφορούν τον Άγγλο φορ.

Ωστόσο, ένας Γερμανός δημοσιογράφος ξεπέρασε τα όρια. Για την ακρίβεια, αφού ρώτησε τον Ποστέκογλου αν ακόμα αισθάνεται ανήσυχος με αυτό το θέμα, έβγαλε μια φανέλα των Βαυαρών στην πλάτη της οποίας είχε τυπώσει το Νο.9 και το όνομα του Κέιν!



Στη συνέχεια, του είπε: «Πώς σας φαίνεται; Ωραία δεν είναι;». Σύμφωνα με το Athletic, ο Ποστέκογλου έγινε έξαλλος με αυτή τη συμπεριφορά και μετά από μια μικρή παύση απάντησε στον Γερμανό σε έντονο ύφος.

Κλείσιμο
«Γελάσατε με αυτό; Πήρατε αυτό που θέλατε. Ίσως. Πολύ ωραία. Ήρθατε ως εδώ μόνο για αυτό, σας ευχαριστώ πολύ», ήταν τα λόγια του τεχνικού της Τότεναμ.

Πηγή:www.gazzetta.gr

Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Εκτός ελέγχου η πυρκαγιά στη Ρόδο: Νέο μήνυμα του 112 για να εκκενωθούν Ασκληπιείο και Κιοτάρι

Βύρωνας: Την κατασπάραξαν τα σκυλιά μέσα στο σπίτι της - Δικογραφία για ανθρωποκτονία από αμέλεια εις βάρος του γιου της

Θρήνος για το ζευγάρι ηλικιωμένων στον Βόλο - Η γυναίκα ήταν νεκρή 3 μέρες και ο άντρας αρνιόταν να την αποχωριστεί!

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης