ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Αποτελέσματα (99,64%): ΝΔ: 40,55, ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: 17,84, ΠΑΣΟΚ: 11,85, ΚΚΕ: 7,69, Σπαρτιάτες: 4,64, Ελλ. Λύση: 4,44, ΝΙΚΗ: 3,69, Πλεύση: 3,17

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Ποιοι είναι οι 300 βουλευτές που εξελέγησαν στη νέα εθνική αντιπροσωπεία

Μπαρτσελόνα: Στο «κάδρο» και ο Ντάνι Παρέχο
ΣΠΟΡ
Ποδόσφαιρο Μπαρτσελόνα

Μπαρτσελόνα: Στο «κάδρο» και ο Ντάνι Παρέχο

Η Μπαρτσελόνα φαίνεται πως έχει βάλει στη μεταγραφική της λίστα τον Ντάνι Παρέχο, ο οποίος έχει συμβόλαιο με τη Βιγιαρεάλ έως το 2024

s3
Ο Ντάνι Παρέχο είναι ο παίκτης που έχει τραβήξει τα βλέμματα στη Μπαρτσελόνα για ενίσχυση στη μεσαία γραμμή.

Ο κεντρικός μέσος αγωνίζεται στη Βιγιαρεάλ τα τελευταία τρία χρόνια και είναι ένας από τους αρχηγούς του συλλόγου. Ωστόσο ο Παρέχο μπορεί να δελεαστεί από μία πιθανή πρόταση της Μπάρτσα, που θα του επέτρεπε επίσης να παίξει στο Champions League καθώς μπαίνει στην τελική ευθεία της καριέρας του.

Στη Βαρκελώνη άλλωστε φαίνεται πως δεν είναι ικανοποιημένοι μονάχα με τη διαφαινόμενη προσθήκη του Ιλκάι Γκουντογκάν και σύμφωνα με τον Ζεράρ Ρομέρο έχουν στρέψει πλέον το βλέμμα τους στον έμπειρο χαφ.

Το γεγονός μάλιστα πως υπάρχει ρήτρα στο συμβόλαιό του που τού επιτρέπει να φύγει ως ελεύθερος το καλοκαίρι αρέσει ιδιαίτερα στους Μπλαουγκράνα, αν και όπως προσθέτει το «Relevo» ο ίδιος θα ήθελε μια πιθανή μεταγραφή του να φέρει χρήματα στα ταμεία της Βιγιαρεάλ.

Πλέον μένει να φανεί αν η Μπάρτσα θα κάνει επίσημη κρούση για τον Ισπανό χαφ μετά και την αποχώρηση του Σέρχιο Μπουσκέτς για τις ΗΠΑ και την Ίντερ Μαϊάμι.
Κλείσιμο


Πηγή: gazzetta.gr

Thema Insights

Άγιος Νικόλαος

Άγιος Νικόλαος

Η πρώτη δράση του φετινού προγράμματος πραγματοποιήθηκε μεταξύ 9 και 11 Μαΐου στην Κρήτη, συγκεντρώνοντας από ακτές και φέρνοντας στην επιφάνεια από το βυθό, συνολικά 94 κιλά απορριμμάτων.     

20 Πάρκα Τσέπης από την P&G μέσα σε διάστημα δυόμιση ετών

Με στόχο να κάνει την καθημερινότητά μας πιο πράσινη και ανθρώπινη, η  P&G συνεχίζει την υλοποίηση του προγράμματός της «Δημιουργούμε πάρκα τσέπης, κάνουμε τις πόλεις μας πιο βιώσιμες»

Φύγαμε για κάμπινγκ!

Τα ρούχα, τα παπούτσια και τα αξεσουάρ που θα χρειαστείς για να το ζήσεις αληθινά και να νιώσεις την εμπειρία στο έπακρο.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης