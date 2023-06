Diamond League: Ο Γκίρμα κατέρριψε παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ 19 ετών στα 3000μ στιπλ!

Glomex Player(eexbs1jkdkewvzn, v-ct8eoqyz7a61)

🔥ANOTHER WORLD RECORD🔥



Lamecha Girma has just clocked 7:52.11 in the men's 3000m steeplechase.



That's 2⃣ world records in one night at @MEETINGPARIS!



#ParisDL 🇫🇷 #DiamondLeague

📸Marta Gorczynska pic.twitter.com/jTO4WQetjj