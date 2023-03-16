Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης - Λίβερπουλ: «You'll never walk alone» στο Μπερναμπέου
Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης έπαιξε το You'll Never Walk Alone μετά τη νίκη επί της Λίβερπουλ στο Champions League, θέλοντας να ευχαριστήσει τους Reds που τίμησαν τη μνήμη του άλοτε προέδρου της Αμάρο Αμάνθιο

Η Λίβερπουλ άκουσε έναν πολύ γνώριμο ήχο στην εκπνοή της αναμέτρησης με τη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης στο «Σαντιάγο Μπερναμπέου». Παρά τον αποκλεισμό και τις δύο ήττες, οι δύο ευρωπαϊκοί γίγαντες έδειξαν τεράστιο σεβασμό ο ένας στον άλλο.

Πριν από το πρώτο παιχνίδι στο Άνφιλντ, η Λίβερπουλ απέτισε φόρο τιμής στον επίτιμο πρόεδρο της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, Αμάνθιο Αμάρο, ο οποίος απεβίωσε σε ηλικία 83 ετών κατά την προετοιμασία του αγώνα.

Ο σερ Κένι Νταλγκλίς και ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος της Λίβερπουλ, Μπίλι Χόγκαν, κατέθεσαν στεφάνι μπροστά από τους οπαδούς που είχαν ταξιδέψει.

Αργότερα εκείνο το βράδυ, το Kop χειροκρότησε τους παίκτες της Ρεάλ, οι οποίοι έκαναν επίδειξη ανωτερότητας στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο επί της ομάδας του, ενώ οι φιλοξενούμενοι οπαδοί της «βασίλισσας» απάντησαν με...«Λίβερπουλ, Λίβερπουλ», καθώς περίμεναν να αποχωρήσουν από το γήπεδο.

Ως απάντηση στη μνήμη του Αμάριο από τη Λίβερπουλ, ο ισπανικός σύλλογος έπαιξε το You'll Never Walk Alone μετά την ολοκλήρωση του δεύτερου αγώνα στο Μπερναμπέου.

Πηγή: gazzetta.gr

