Βεζένκοβ: Αναδείχθηκε για δεύτερη φορά MVP του μήνα στην EuroLeague

𝗠𝗩𝗣 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆: 𝗦𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗩𝗲𝘇𝗲𝗻𝗸𝗼𝘃 🏆



For keeping his short-handed team in first place despite three road games during the month, Sasha Vezenkov of @olympiacosbc is Euroleague Basketball's choice as this month's MVP 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pgwau4b4a5