NBA, Καβαλίερς - Μπουλς 145-134: Μυθική εμφάνιση του Μίτσελ με 71 πόντους

71 PTS 8 REB 11 AST W Donovan Mitchell sets a new scoring record for the Cleveland Cavaliers and becomes only the 7th player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game. pic.twitter.com/qbOwr3sqyH

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Donovan Mitchell became only the 7th player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game as the @cavs won a thriller at home.



DeMar DeRozan: 44 PTS, 4 AST, 4 STL



For more, download the NBA app:

📲 https://t.co/WFdLNEjQ9Y pic.twitter.com/jXrRy3p4Ne