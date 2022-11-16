Μουντιάλ 2022: Με μάσκα στην προπόνηση της Νοτίου Κορέας ο Σον
Μουντιάλ 2022: Με μάσκα στην προπόνηση της Νοτίου Κορέας ο Σον

«Δεν είμαι γιατρός. Είναι δύσκολο για μένα να πω πότε θα παίξω» δήλωσε για την κατάστασή του ο ποδοσφαιριστής της Τότεναμ

Ο Σον ήταν από τους τυχερούς... άτυχους του Μουντιάλ. Αντιμετωπίζει πρόβλημα τραυματισμού αλλά δύσκολα δεν θα τον δούμε στα γήπεδα του Κατάρ.

Το μεγάλο αστέρι της Νοτίου Κορέας υπέστη κάταγμα οφθαλμικής κόγχης στον αγώνα του Champions League της Τότεναμ με τη Μαρσέιγ και χρειάστηκε να υποβληθεί σε χειρουργική επέμβαση σταθεροποίησης.



Σήμερα προπονήθηκε για πρώτη φορά με την εθνική ομάδα φορώντας όμως προστατευτική μάσκα. Στις 24 Νοεμβρίου η Νότιος Κορέα κάνει πρεμιέρα απέναντι στην Ουρουγουάη και ο Σον ακόμη δεν έχει ξεκαθαρίσει μέσα του πότε και πόσο θα παίξει.

«Δεν είμαι γιατρός. Είναι δύσκολο για μένα να πω πότε θα παίξω. Θα κάνω το καλύτερο που μπορώ υπό αυτές τις συνθήκες, αλλά αυτή τη στιγμή είναι δύσκολο να πω ότι θα παίξω σε όλα τα ματς. Από την οπτική γωνία των φιλάθλων, μπορεί να το πιέζω υπερβολικά, αλλά οι ποδοσφαιριστές πάντα αγωνίζονται με τέτοιους κινδύνους. Θέλω απλά να δώσω στους φιλάθλους μας χαρά και ελπίδα. Είμαι διατεθειμένος να αναλάβω αυτό το ρίσκο» είπε ο Σον.

Η Νότιος Κορέα είναι στον ίδιο όμιλο με την Γκάνα, την Πορτογαλία και την Ουρουγουάη.

