Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Αποθέωσε Σάκκαρη και Τσιτσιπά - Δείτε βίντεο

Loved this from @Giannis_An34 on @mariasakkari:



“She’s amazing. She’s like a ball of fire & I love that about her. She plays with a lot of intensity. She’s a good friend of mine & I wish her the best.”



On Tsitsipas, he said: “He’s a great guy and he’s just starting right now” pic.twitter.com/MK2g66UrOH