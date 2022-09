Ολυμπιακός: Ανακοίνωσε τον νέο αρχηγό και... καπετάνιο Παπανικολάου με φοβερή ανάρτηση

🚢 👨🏾‍✈️ With a good captain, a rough ocean turns into a calm lake! Ladies and Gentlemen, the red and white is sailing towards season 2022-23 in a few days. The new master, @K_pap16 , and the crew are wishing you safe travels and smooth seas! #OlympiacosBC #TogetherWeFight pic.twitter.com/rZHKnrtQaF