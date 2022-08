Τιμπό Κουρτουά: Το εξωπραγματικό στατιστικό του στους τελικούς της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης

Thibaut Courtois is the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Champions League final and a Super Cup in the same year since Víctor Valdés in 2009.



◉ 14 shots on target faced

◉ 14 saves made

◉ 0 conceded



And two trophies. 🏆🏆