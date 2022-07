Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Ανανεώνει το βραζιλιάνικο παρεάκι με ρήτρα 1 δισ.ευρώ για τον καθένα

Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Vinicius Junior are set to sign new contracts with Real Madrid. Vinicius will sign until 2026, Militão until 2028. 🇧🇷🤝 #RealMadrid



Rodrygo's deal will be until 2028, as @MarioCortegana reported.



All these contracts will include €1B release clauses. pic.twitter.com/ujqjsfFFwt