Μόντριτς: «Δεν έχω ανανεώσει ακόμα αλλά δεν θα κάνω ό,τι ο Μπαπέ»

Luka Modrić: “I’ve not extended my contract with Real Madrid yet… but I won’t do like Mbappé [laughs]. And I hope the club won’t do that to me!”, tells @partidazocope. ⚪️😀 #RealMadrid



…of course, no problem for Modrić as he’s gonna sign a new deal until 2023 after UCL final. pic.twitter.com/TIMME7d4WY