Ημιτελικός Euroleague: Ολυμπιακός - Εφές (19:00, Novasports Prime)

Wondering what the #F4GLORY looks like from another point of view?👀 Enjoy the flight! @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/Uip7WHktR6

Some big names will be on stage tonight for @AnadoluEfesSK and @olympiacosbc!



Who will take over👀#F4GLORY pic.twitter.com/SdSHKsrQgw