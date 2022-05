Μπαπέ: Εχει ζητήσει χρόνο από Ρεάλ και Παρί

Kylian Mbappé wants some time to announce his final decision, matter of days. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Mbappé



More. From Mbappé’s camp and family they deny Joan Laporta’s statement about “€50m net salary per season”.



Mbappé’s camp says they have never opened any negotiation with Barça/Laporta. pic.twitter.com/25hqiUTkio