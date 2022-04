Mπουλς: Η τριπλέτα ΝτεΡόζαν-ΛαΒίν-Βούτσεβιτς τα... έσπασε με 21/71 σουτ

DeMar Derozan, Zach LaVine, & Nikola Vucevic combined to shoot 21/71 from the field in Chicago’s Game 1 loss 😳🗑



Derozan: 18 PTS, 6/25 FGM

LaVine: 18 PTS, 6/19 FGM

Vucevic: 24 PTS, 9/27 FGM



A combined 29.6 FG%… pic.twitter.com/DnxmNFDfBr