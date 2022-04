Αργεντινή: Ακυρώθηκε γκολ για χέρι του τερματοφύλακα εκτός περιοχής κι από το φάουλ σκόραρε η αντίπαλος στο 90+4’

Lovely bit of VAR in the Argentine Primera Division.



- Huracan go 2-1 up, 88th minute

- Goal disallowed by VAR as keeper was out of his area when he threw the ball

- So free-kick to Barracas on edge of area

- Barracas score the FK to win 2-1 (94th min)pic.twitter.com/yclvvFh7JR