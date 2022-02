Μπαρτσελόνα: Οι μεταγραφές έκαναν ξανά τον Τσάβι να χαμογελάει

🇬🇦 Aubameyang

➡ 5 games

⚽ 4 goals



🇪🇸 Ferran Torres

➡ 8 games

⚽ 2 goals

🎯 3 assists



🇪🇸 Adama Traoré

➡ 5 games

🎯 4 assists

⚽ 1 penalty won



🇧🇷 Alves

➡ 5 games

⚽ 1 goal

🎯 3 assists



Barcelona's new signings doing the business. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/W56RnC5Kry