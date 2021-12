ΛεΜπρόν: Τρίτος παίκτης στην ιστορία με 36.000 πόντους

LeBron becomes the third player in NBA history to reach 36,000 points 👑 ➤ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38,387 PTS ➤ Karl Malone: 36,928 PTS ➤ LeBron James: 36,000+ PTS pic.twitter.com/S100wWv56e

Congratulations to LeBron James (@KingJames) of the @Lakers on becoming the third player in NBA history to eclipse 36,000 points scored 👑 pic.twitter.com/6OdM7Vk5dG