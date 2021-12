Συγκινητικές στιγμές στην Premier League: Επτάχρονο κοριτσάκι που πάσχει από καρκίνο στην αποστολή της Γουεστ Χαμ

Seven year old Isla Caton was No.1️⃣2️⃣ on our teamsheet yesterday ❤️



Isla has been fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer for almost five of years of her life.



Isla, you are very special to the West Ham United family. It was an honour to have you as our 12th Player yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Yr51Uy34hA