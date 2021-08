Μάντσεστερ Σίτι: Ετοιμάζει νέα πρόταση 150 εκατ. ευρώ για τον Κέιν

EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m - if Spurs stance will change 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him - Man City strategy is to be ready... and wait #THFC pic.twitter.com/XoUwTU3QmL