Champions League, Λίβερπουλ-Λειψία: Να τελειώσει τη δουλειά και να σώσει τη χρονιά

🎥 Watch the Reds train live as they prepare for @RBLeipzig_EN … #LFCRBL | #UCL https://t.co/yK9sbhPpsM

📹 Facing Liverpool in Budapest is not just any old game for Hungary and #RBLeipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi... @ChampionsLeague @UEFA pic.twitter.com/MUeuq2f7PI