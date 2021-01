Ντόντσιτς: Σπάει τα ρεκόρ, προτού κλείσει 22 χρόνια ζωής

Luka Doncic was 🔥 last night:



✅ 38 PTS

✅ 9 REB

✅ 13 AST

✅ 4 STL



Doncic now has 19 career games with at least 30 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds, eight more than any other player in NBA history before his 22nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/Z69Jl6xT0n